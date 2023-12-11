Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
The IAF's Spectacular Air Show
Location: Ambala
When the Indian Air Force takes to skies, they always create a sense of awe.
Do take a look at the spectacular skills of Surya Kiran acrobatics team and the Akash Ganga skydiving team.
Army's Artillery Guns 'Forge Thunderstorms'
Location: Zoji La
We shall just quote the powerful words of the Northern Command, Indian Army, 'Amidst the frozen whispers of high altitudes, Thunderbolt Gunners of Dhruva Command forge thunderstorms.'
This exercise took place at 11,500 feet, near Zoji La, to help the army stay battle-ready as the harsh winter sets in and the protecting Himalayan border becomes even more treacherous.
When The Rains Lashed Tamil Nadu...
Location: Madurai
Here's what happened to the Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam tank in Madurai.
Ayutthaya, The Thai City
Location: Ayutthaya
Ayutthaya is believed to have taken its name from Ayodhya; this Buddhist kingdom in Thailand flourished for 400 years, from the 14th to 18th century.
Take a step back into that ancient time.
Yaay! Snowfall
Location: Gulmarg
It turned the tourists in Gulmarg into little children :)
Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport
Location: Ayodhya
As Ayodhya's Ram temple gets ready for its consecration on January 22, the city also readies for its first international airport.
