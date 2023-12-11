News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La

Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
December 11, 2023 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Artillery gunners

IMAGE: The Indian Army 'forged thunderstorms' at 11,500 feet near Zoji La. Photograph: Kind courtesy Northern Command -- Indian Army/X

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Ayodhya in Thailand.

And snowfall in Gulmarg.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

The IAF's Spectacular Air Show
Location: Ambala

When the Indian Air Force takes to skies, they always create a sense of awe.

Do take a look at the spectacular skills of Surya Kiran acrobatics team and the Akash Ganga skydiving team.

All Videos: ANI

 

Army's Artillery Guns 'Forge Thunderstorms'
Location: Zoji La

We shall just quote the powerful words of the Northern Command, Indian Army, 'Amidst the frozen whispers of high altitudes, Thunderbolt Gunners of Dhruva Command forge thunderstorms.'

This exercise took place at 11,500 feet, near Zoji La, to help the army stay battle-ready as the harsh winter sets in and the protecting Himalayan border becomes even more treacherous.

 

When The Rains Lashed Tamil Nadu...
Location: Madurai

Here's what happened to the Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam tank in Madurai.

 

Ayutthaya, The Thai City
Location: Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya is believed to have taken its name from Ayodhya; this Buddhist kingdom in Thailand flourished for 400 years, from the 14th to 18th century.

Take a step back into that ancient time.

 

Yaay! Snowfall
Location: Gulmarg

It turned the tourists in Gulmarg into little children :)

 

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport
Location: Ayodhya

As Ayodhya's Ram temple gets ready for its consecration on January 22, the city also readies for its first international airport.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
How Indians Will Date in 2024
How Indians Will Date in 2024
'Jingoism has become fashionable'
'Jingoism has become fashionable'
Why Gavaskar's Angry With CSA
Why Gavaskar's Angry With CSA
Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?
Want To Know About Tech Of The Future?
India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar
India dismisses report on 'secret memo' against Nijjar
Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge
Rohit Preps For South Africa Challenge
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'

'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'

The Cute World Cup Scene Stealer

The Cute World Cup Scene Stealer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances