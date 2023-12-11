Army 'Forges Thunderstorms' Near Zoji La

IMAGE: The Indian Army 'forged thunderstorms' at 11,500 feet near Zoji La. Photograph: Kind courtesy Northern Command -- Indian Army/X

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Ayodhya in Thailand.

And snowfall in Gulmarg.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

The IAF's Spectacular Air Show

Location: Ambala

When the Indian Air Force takes to skies, they always create a sense of awe.

Do take a look at the spectacular skills of Surya Kiran acrobatics team and the Akash Ganga skydiving team.

All Videos: ANI

Army's Artillery Guns 'Forge Thunderstorms'

Location: Zoji La

We shall just quote the powerful words of the Northern Command, Indian Army, 'Amidst the frozen whispers of high altitudes, Thunderbolt Gunners of Dhruva Command forge thunderstorms.'

This exercise took place at 11,500 feet, near Zoji La, to help the army stay battle-ready as the harsh winter sets in and the protecting Himalayan border becomes even more treacherous.

When The Rains Lashed Tamil Nadu...

Location: Madurai

Here's what happened to the Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam tank in Madurai.

Ayutthaya, The Thai City

Location: Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya is believed to have taken its name from Ayodhya; this Buddhist kingdom in Thailand flourished for 400 years, from the 14th to 18th century.

Take a step back into that ancient time.

Yaay! Snowfall

Location: Gulmarg

It turned the tourists in Gulmarg into little children :)

Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport

Location: Ayodhya

As Ayodhya's Ram temple gets ready for its consecration on January 22, the city also readies for its first international airport.

