A Seafood Plaza On A Mumbai Beach

Location: Mumbai

Now why didn't anyone think of this idea before?

Taste The Flavours Of Iran

Location: Hyderabad

More food, this time of the Iranian variety, in Hyderabad.

A Reminder Of The IAF's Firepower Capability

Location: Jaisalmer

Exercise Vayu Shakti-24 was an impressive display of the Indian Air Force's incredible firepower.

A Salute To A Hero At Zero Degrees

Location: Kupwara

That's how the Indian Army paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control.

Chef Vishnu Manohar's 7,000 kg 'Ram Halwa'

Location: Ayodhya

He made it in the giant Hanuman kadhai at the courtyard of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The View From The Kalka-Shimla Train

Location: Kalka

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw captures the gorgeous landscape.

