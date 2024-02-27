News
A Salute To A Hero At Zero Degrees

A Salute To A Hero At Zero Degrees

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
February 27, 2024 06:38 IST
IMAGE: The Indian Army pays tribute to a warrior king. Photograph: ANI

A reminder of the IAF's firepower.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A magical train journey.

And a chef who made 7,000 kgs of halwa.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

A Seafood Plaza On A Mumbai Beach
Location: Mumbai

Now why didn't anyone think of this idea before?

All Videos: ANI

 

Taste The Flavours Of Iran
Location: Hyderabad

More food, this time of the Iranian variety, in Hyderabad.

 

A Reminder Of The IAF's Firepower Capability
Location: Jaisalmer

Exercise Vayu Shakti-24 was an impressive display of the Indian Air Force's incredible firepower.

 

A Salute To A Hero At Zero Degrees
Location: Kupwara

That's how the Indian Army paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control.

 

Chef Vishnu Manohar's 7,000 kg 'Ram Halwa'
Location: Ayodhya

He made it in the giant Hanuman kadhai at the courtyard of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

The View From The Kalka-Shimla Train
Location: Kalka

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw captures the gorgeous landscape.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
