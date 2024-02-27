A reminder of the IAF's firepower.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: A magical train journey.
And a chef who made 7,000 kgs of halwa.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
A Seafood Plaza On A Mumbai Beach
Location: Mumbai
Now why didn't anyone think of this idea before?
Taste The Flavours Of Iran
Location: Hyderabad
More food, this time of the Iranian variety, in Hyderabad.
A Reminder Of The IAF's Firepower Capability
Location: Jaisalmer
Exercise Vayu Shakti-24 was an impressive display of the Indian Air Force's incredible firepower.
A Salute To A Hero At Zero Degrees
Location: Kupwara
That's how the Indian Army paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control.
Chef Vishnu Manohar's 7,000 kg 'Ram Halwa'
Location: Ayodhya
He made it in the giant Hanuman kadhai at the courtyard of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The View From The Kalka-Shimla Train
Location: Kalka
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw captures the gorgeous landscape.
