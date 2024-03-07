A PhD At The Age Of 10!

The army flexes its firepower muscle at Pokhran.
Low Cost Robotic Arm Developed By A Student
Location: Srinagar
If you have the confidence and the determination, nothing is impossible. And Hazik Hassan Ahanger, a remarkable Class 12 student from Srinagar, has proved it.
In just 18 months, the youngster has created a robotic arm that can be controlled with head movements and costs just Rs 1,300!
When Modi Dove Into The Arabian Sea...
Location: Dwarka
This is what the prime minister wanted to do.
Army's Integrated Theatre Artillery Exercise
Location: New Delhi
The nation's soldiers never compromise on their readiness to face any exigency.
Meet Dr Aditya Raje Singh
Location: Raipur
He is just 10 years old and his commitment to Nature has already earned him a PhD.
Bill Gates In Maa Mangala Basti
Location: Bhubaneswar
The philanthropist visited this area with a specific purpose in mind.
