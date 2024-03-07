News
Rediff.com  » News » A PhD At The Age Of 10!

A PhD At The Age Of 10!

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
March 07, 2024 07:45 IST
IMAGE: The amazing Aditya Raje Singh earned a PhD at the age of 10. Photograph: ANI

The army flexes its firepower muscle at Pokhran.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A teenager builds a low cost robotic arm.

And Bill Gates at Maa Mangala Basti.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Low Cost Robotic Arm Developed By A Student
Location: Srinagar

If you have the confidence and the determination, nothing is impossible. And Hazik Hassan Ahanger, a remarkable Class 12 student from Srinagar, has proved it.

In just 18 months, the youngster has created a robotic arm that can be controlled with head movements and costs just Rs 1,300!

All Videos: ANI

 

When Modi Dove Into The Arabian Sea...
Location: Dwarka

This is what the prime minister wanted to do.

 

Army's Integrated Theatre Artillery Exercise
Location: New Delhi

The nation's soldiers never compromise on their readiness to face any exigency.

 

Meet Dr Aditya Raje Singh
Location: Raipur

He is just 10 years old and his commitment to Nature has already earned him a PhD.

 

Bill Gates In Maa Mangala Basti
Location: Bhubaneswar

The philanthropist visited this area with a specific purpose in mind.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
