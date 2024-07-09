News
Rediff.com  » News » A Dream House Made Of Mud And Toys

A Dream House Made Of Mud And Toys

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
July 09, 2024 09:24 IST
IMAGE: This eco-friendly house in Kozhikode has been built using mud tiles, jute, metal and toys. Photograph: ANI

Why ISRO is proud of RLV Pushpak.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Army builds 150-foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why ISRO Is Proud Of RLV Pushpak
Location: Chitradurga

ISRO adds another feather to its cap with its third consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment.

Here's how that happened.

All Videos: ANI

 

A Dream House Made Of Mud
Location: Kozhikode

And that dream belonged to Kakkuni-based Sreejesh T who has built a house using mud, mud tiles, jute, metal and more than 6,000 toys.

 

Jai Ho! Indian Army
Location: North Sikkim

When heavy rains lashed these isolated border villages, leaving them marooned from the mainland, engineers of the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps came to their rescue.

They constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge over raging waters flowing at the speed of over 20 knots in less than 48 hours.

 

A Traditional Wedding Ceremony With A Difference
Location: Mumbai

Like most Indian weddings, it began with the haldi and mehendi ceremonies and ended with the pheras that united Kavita Tappu and Anju Sharma in the holy bond of matrimony.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
