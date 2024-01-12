News
108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla

108 Foot Agarbatti For Ram Lalla

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: January 12, 2024 09:04 IST
IMAGE: A 108 foot long agarbatti is being readied for Ram Lalla. Photograph: ANI

Why nothing deters the Indian Army.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: When a tiger visited a UP village.

The Mumbai autowala who's a hit.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

The Latest Tourist Attraction In Kashmir
Location: Sonamarg

Visited the newly established Eco Park in Sonamarg?

 

All Videos: ANI

 

Nothing Deters The Indian Army
Location: Uri

Harsh weather.

Bone-chilling cold.

Blizzards.

Nights so dark that they steal the ability to see.

These are conditions the Indian Army faces regularly. But nothing deters its soldiers from protecting the nation.

 

The 108 Foot Long Agarbatti Made For Ram Lalla
Location: Vadodara

On January 22, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will open its doors to the world.

Not everyone will be able to visit the holy city on that day.

But people are finding unique ways to commemorate it.

 

The Mumbai Autowala Who Is A Big Hit!
Location: Mumbai

Here's why.

 

When A Tiger Visited A UP village...
Location: Pilibhit

Guess what the villagers did?

 

Breathtaking Bhaderwah
Location: Doda

This is why it is known as the 'Switzerland of India'.

 

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
