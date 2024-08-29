10 Year Old Who Teaches Traffic Awareness

Olympic bronze medallist Manu Baker breaks into a dance.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: Japanese son reunites with Punjabi father.
Discovered! The second-biggest diamond ever.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
This 10-Year-Old Sings On The Road...
Location: Indore
...To teach you about traffic rules.
And Aditya Tiwari has been doing this religiously for the last three years.
The Zoji-la Gets Ready
Location: Sonamarg
This tunnel, which will connect Kashmir and Ladakh is almost 50 per cent ready.
Unique Protest Against Waterlogging
Location: Shevgaon
Would you protest the same way?
Manu Bhaker Dances To Kala Chashma
Location: Chennai
The Olympic bronze medallist is too cute for words :)
Japanese Son Meets Punjabi Father
Location: Chandigarh
It took 20 years and a college assignment to bring 21-year-old Rin Takahata and Sukhpal Singh together.
Discovered! The Biggest Diamond In Over A Century
Location: Botswana
At 2,492 carats, it's the second-biggest diamond ever discovered in a mine; the biggest one was found in 1905.
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com