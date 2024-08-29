News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 10 Year Old Who Teaches Traffic Awareness

10 Year Old Who Teaches Traffic Awareness

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: August 29, 2024 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Young Aditya Tiwari has a unique way of teaching people the importance of following traffic rules. Photograph: ANI

Olympic bronze medallist Manu Baker breaks into a dance.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Japanese son reunites with Punjabi father.

Discovered! The second-biggest diamond ever.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

This 10-Year-Old Sings On The Road...
Location: Indore

...To teach you about traffic rules.

And Aditya Tiwari has been doing this religiously for the last three years.

All Videos: ANI

 

The Zoji-la Gets Ready
Location: Sonamarg

This tunnel, which will connect Kashmir and Ladakh is almost 50 per cent ready.

 

 

Unique Protest Against Waterlogging
Location: Shevgaon

Would you protest the same way?

 

Manu Bhaker Dances To Kala Chashma
Location: Chennai

The Olympic bronze medallist is too cute for words :)

 

Japanese Son Meets Punjabi Father
Location: Chandigarh

It took 20 years and a college assignment to bring 21-year-old Rin Takahata and Sukhpal Singh together.

 

Discovered! The Biggest Diamond In Over A Century
Location: Botswana

At 2,492 carats, it's the second-biggest diamond ever discovered in a mine; the biggest one was found in 1905.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
Meet The *Real* Stars Of Sholay
Meet The *Real* Stars Of Sholay
'My Manager Asked Me To Resign Without...'
'My Manager Asked Me To Resign Without...'
How To Calculate Your Retirement Fund
How To Calculate Your Retirement Fund
ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India
ALARMING! Student suicide rate rising in India
Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!
Nushrratt Gets Wet In The Rain!
'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'
'Workforce Aspirations Are Changing'
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Bollywood Quiz Time, Folks!

More like this

'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'

'Kamala Harris Is Going To Win!'

Mr Hira Was One Of A Kind

Mr Hira Was One Of A Kind

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances