10 Year Old Who Teaches Traffic Awareness

IMAGE: Young Aditya Tiwari has a unique way of teaching people the importance of following traffic rules. Photograph: ANI

Olympic bronze medallist Manu Baker breaks into a dance.

This 10-Year-Old Sings On The Road...

Location: Indore

...To teach you about traffic rules.

And Aditya Tiwari has been doing this religiously for the last three years.

The Zoji-la Gets Ready

Location: Sonamarg

This tunnel, which will connect Kashmir and Ladakh is almost 50 per cent ready.

Unique Protest Against Waterlogging

Location: Shevgaon

Would you protest the same way?

Manu Bhaker Dances To Kala Chashma

Location: Chennai

The Olympic bronze medallist is too cute for words :)

Japanese Son Meets Punjabi Father

Location: Chandigarh

It took 20 years and a college assignment to bring 21-year-old Rin Takahata and Sukhpal Singh together.

Discovered! The Biggest Diamond In Over A Century

Location: Botswana

At 2,492 carats, it's the second-biggest diamond ever discovered in a mine; the biggest one was found in 1905.

