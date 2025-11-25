HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM in assembly

Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM in assembly

November 25, 2025 13:24 IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of 'plain and simple murder'.

IMAGE: An Artist paints a portrait of late singer Zubeen Garg on his 53rd birth anniversary, organised by The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.

 

The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.

"After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," Sarma said.

"That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he added.

The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.

"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he added.

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a 'watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state'.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

