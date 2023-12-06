News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as Mizoram CM on Friday

ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as Mizoram CM on Friday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2023 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will take oath as the Mizoram chief minister on Friday, Raj Bhavan sources said.

IMAGE: ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma meets Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and stakes claim to form the government in Mizoram state, in Aizawl on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lalduhoma called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to stake a claim to form the government.

"Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the chief minister on Friday at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am," the sources said.

 

ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.

Lalduhoma, an ex-Indian Police Service officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.

The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Lalduhoma had expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas along with election officials called on the governor on Tuesday to hand over the gazette with the names of 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The man who guarded Indira set to be Mizoram CM
The man who guarded Indira set to be Mizoram CM
Battle for Mizoram 2023: THE VERDICT
Battle for Mizoram 2023: THE VERDICT
Mizoram: 9 out of 11 MNF ministers lose to ZPM
Mizoram: 9 out of 11 MNF ministers lose to ZPM
Kohli deserves every accolade: McCullum
Kohli deserves every accolade: McCullum
Gogamedi murder accused demanded Rs 1cr from trader
Gogamedi murder accused demanded Rs 1cr from trader
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
Bulls on rampage! Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
C'garh has 72 crorepati MLAs; 17 face criminal cases
C'garh has 72 crorepati MLAs; 17 face criminal cases
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ZPM storms to power in Mizoram; CM loses his seat

ZPM storms to power in Mizoram; CM loses his seat

Zoramthanga, MNF chief for 33 yrs, resigns after loss

Zoramthanga, MNF chief for 33 yrs, resigns after loss

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances