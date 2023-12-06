ZPM's Lalduhoma to take oath as Mizoram CM on Friday

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will take oath as the Mizoram chief minister on Friday, Raj Bhavan sources said.

IMAGE: ZPM chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma meets Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and stakes claim to form the government in Mizoram state, in Aizawl on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lalduhoma called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to stake a claim to form the government.

"Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the chief minister on Friday at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am," the sources said.

ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.

Lalduhoma, an ex-Indian Police Service officer who had served as the security in charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.

The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Lalduhoma had expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas along with election officials called on the governor on Tuesday to hand over the gazette with the names of 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.