HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Zoos on alert as avian flu kills 3 tigers, 1 leopard in Maha

Zoos on alert as avian flu kills 3 tigers, 1 leopard in Maha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 18:57 IST

x

Three tigers and a leopard died of avian influenza at an animal rescue centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur, prompting the authorities to put zoos on alert, an official said on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the deaths that occurred at the end of last month, the Central government has issued an advisory, directing zoos to take precautionary measures, the official said.

Shatanik Bhagwat, divisional manager of the Gorewada project, said the animals had been relocated to Gorewada Rescue Centre from Chandrapur following incidents of man-animal conflict.

 

He said the big cats died at the centre at the end of December.

Bhagwat said the tigers were brought to the rescue centre in the second week of December, while the leopard had been housed there since May.

The animals showed different symptoms but limped and suffered from fever in the third week of December, he said, adding that their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing, and the test reports that arrived on January 2 confirmed they were positive for the H5N1 virus.

He said the disinfection process is underway according to the Central and state government guidelines.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Bird flu spreads to 10 states, PM advises strict vigil
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, PM advises strict vigil
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix
Bird flu: The Rs 90K cr poultry industry is in a fix
No report of bird flu transmission to humans: Giriraj
No report of bird flu transmission to humans: Giriraj
Kerala reports bird flu; contained, say authorities
Kerala reports bird flu; contained, say authorities
First Look: Suresh Gopi returns in My God
First Look: Suresh Gopi returns in My God

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Simple Food Advice For 2025

webstory image 2

122,355 Condoms In India's Top 9 NYE Qcom

webstory image 3

Golden Globes 2025: The Highlights

VIDEOS

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra0:45

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra

Lalu Prasad Yadav is an animal: Lalan Singh1:38

Lalu Prasad Yadav is an animal: Lalan Singh

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest- Watch the Video1:30

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest-...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD