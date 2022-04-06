News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Zawahiri remark on hijab proves 'unseen hands' behind row: K'taka minister

Zawahiri remark on hijab proves 'unseen hands' behind row: K'taka minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 06, 2022 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri on the hijab row and praising student Muskaan Khan for standing in defence of headscarf and chanting Allah-hu-Akbar, proves the involvement of 'unseen hands' behind the row.

IMAGE: A student wearing hijab arrives for the Karnataka SSLC board exams, in Bengaluru, March 28, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

He said the home and police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and tracking things in this connection.

 

"We have been saying this from the beginning, and the high court too during the hijab verdict had suggested the possibility of some unseen hands behind the hijab row...now it is proved, because Al Qaeda people are now releasing videos," Jnanendra said in response to a question on Zawahiri praising Muskaan.

"How things are happening, what is the link. All these things are being looked into by the police...they will find out," he added.

At the peak of the hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing saffron shawl, for entering the college with hijab.

As they shouted Jai Shri Ram, Muskan retorted by shouting Allah-hu-Akbar.

Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control.

Condemning the statement by a terror group in internal matters, state higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayn said, "action will be taken against organisations and people linked to them".

He said the state government has not brought any legislation against practices of any community and was only following the law.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
K'taka bans hijab in minority dept-run schools
K'taka bans hijab in minority dept-run schools
SC refuses urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab verdict
SC refuses urgent hearing on Karnataka hijab verdict
40 Muslim girls in Udupi skip exams over hijab row
40 Muslim girls in Udupi skip exams over hijab row
What Sharad Pawar might have discussed with Modi
What Sharad Pawar might have discussed with Modi
Talks on to let Ukraine evacuees finish study: EAM
Talks on to let Ukraine evacuees finish study: EAM
The SUPERFUN Bollywood QUIZ
The SUPERFUN Bollywood QUIZ
Sensex falls by 566 points, Nifty down by 149 points
Sensex falls by 566 points, Nifty down by 149 points
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Unseen hand' behind hijab row to engineer unrest: HC

'Unseen hand' behind hijab row to engineer unrest: HC

Al Qaeda chief invokes hijab row to target India

Al Qaeda chief invokes hijab row to target India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances