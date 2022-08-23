News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Zakir Naik said same thing': Raj Thackeray backs Nupur over Prophet remark

'Zakir Naik said same thing': Raj Thackeray backs Nupur over Prophet remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2022 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday supported suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: PTI Photo

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik had said the same thing earlier but no one asked him to apologise, Thackeray said while addressing a meeting of MNS functionaries in Mumbai.

"Nobody asked Naik for an apology," the MNS chief said.

Thackeray also slammed the "Owaisi brothers" (AIMIM leaders) for allegedly ridiculing the names of Hindu gods. No action has been taken against them, he said, using an abusive term while referring to them.

The MNS chief also taunted his estranged cousin and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's claim that the BJP reneged on the promise of rotating the CM's post after the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

 

"When I was in Shiv Sena, Balasaheb (Thackeray) had decided that the party having more MLAs will have the CM post," he said.

"Also, during the election campaign, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had publicly said that Devendra Fadnavis (present Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra) will be the CM. Why did you not object then instead of waiting for the poll results and going against the people's mandate which was for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance," he said.

Raj Thackeray said the late Shiv Sena founder had hugged him when he was about to leave that party.

"I had gone to meet Balasaheb. He knew I was not staying (in the Sena). He hugged me and said: Now you can go," the MNS chief recalled.

"I want to take Balasaheb's ideology forward. It doesn't matter if I don't have the symbol (bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena)," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
BJP supporters unhappy over action against leaders
BJP supporters unhappy over action against leaders
'I was beaten for demanding a job'
'I was beaten for demanding a job'
Scindia pitches for intl aviation hub in India
Scindia pitches for intl aviation hub in India
Govt to raise funds from market for 4 road projects
Govt to raise funds from market for 4 road projects
World C'ships: Saina advances; Gayatri-Treesa cruise
World C'ships: Saina advances; Gayatri-Treesa cruise
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma

Her loose tongue set country afire: SC on Nupur Sharma

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances