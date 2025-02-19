HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Yunus unleashed terrorists to butcher people: Sheikh Hasina

Yunus unleashed terrorists to butcher people: Sheikh Hasina

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 14:22 IST

x

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has accused Bangladesh's interim government chief Muhammad Yunus for the “lawlessness” in the country and said he has “unleashed terrorists” on its people.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The 16-year-long Hasina's Awami League regime was toppled in a students' uprising on August 5, 2024 when she fled Bangladesh for India.

“He (Yunus) dissolved all inquiry committees and unleashed terrorists to butcher people. They are destroying Bangladesh,” Hasina said during a virtual interaction with widows and children of slain police officers killed during the July-August violent anti-government protests in 2024.

During the conversations, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, Hasina is seen consoling the mourning family members saying she was expecting to return home and avenge the killings.

“I will return and avenge the deaths of our policemen,” she said and added that when her government was toppled, she too narrowly escaped death, by the grace of God,” who definitely kept her alive “to do something good.”

“Yunus has no experience in running a government,” the deposed prime minister said adding, “We need to put an end to this lawlessness.”

The virtual conversation, via Zoom, was moderated by the party's Europe Chapter Nazrul Islam.

In earlier social media appearances, Hasina had accused Yunus of hatching “a long, and well-designed plot to oust her government and grab the state power.”

Last week, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) released a report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh' said that the unrest claimed some 1,400 lives.

The report covered the period from July 1 to August 15 during the violent agitation by protesting students who wanted Hasina's ouster followed by days of attacks against Awami League supporters and minorities, including Hindus.

It also documents that Hasina's Awami League government had cracked down on protesters and others resulting in “hundreds of extrajudicial killings.”

Also, at least 44 policemen, including officers, were killed during the unrest, said the police headquarters, now largely restructured under the interim government.

In the run up to and after the fall of Awami League regime, 450 out of the country's 639 police stations were destroyed or damaged in mob attacks, the UN report said.

“After Sheikh Hasina left the country on August 5 last year, revenge violence surged,” the OHCHR report said, adding that violent mobs stormed and burned down numerous police stations.

In many cases, the UN rights office said, police officers fled or were allowed to leave by their superiors and in other cases some officers were lynched or otherwise killed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'
Pak's ISI team in B'desh, India 'keeps a close watch'
Protesters set afire Mujibur Rahman's home in Dhaka
Protesters set afire Mujibur Rahman's home in Dhaka
Dhaka shop attacked for displaying Taslima Nasrin books
Dhaka shop attacked for displaying Taslima Nasrin books
Violence continues against Hasina's party members
Violence continues against Hasina's party members

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pepper Rasam: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Discover India's 8 Cutest, Smallest Airports

webstory image 3

Dip Dip Hooray! 9 Totally Scoopable Dip Recipes

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as gathering nears end1:28

Maha Kumbh: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as...

Protective mom Priyanka hides daughter Malti's face at airport0:49

Protective mom Priyanka hides daughter Malti's face at...

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on scrapping US aid to India8:35

'Why are we giving dollar 21-million to India'- Trump on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD