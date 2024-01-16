News
Rediff.com  » News » YS Sharmila appointed Congress president of Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila appointed Congress president of Andhra Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 16, 2024 16:33 IST
The Congress on Tuesday appointed YS Sharmila, the daughter of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, as the new president of the Andhra Pradesh state unit.

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila joins Congress and merges her party in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, January 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, had joined the Congress on January 4 in Delhi in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

 

"Congress president has appointed YS Sharmila Reddy as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," an official announcement by the party said.

"Congress president has also appointed Shri Gidugu Rudra Raju, the outgoing PCC president as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. The party appreciates the contributions of Gidugu Rudra Raju, in his role as PCC president," the Congress said.

Sharmila, the founder of YSR Telangana Party, had also announced the merger of her party with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Lauding the Congress, she said it is the largest and "most secular" party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

"Today, I am very happy to be merging the YSR Telangana party into the Congress Party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards. That YSR Telangana party is not going to be separate anymore from the Congress party gives me great delight," she had said after joining the Congress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
