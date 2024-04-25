News
Rediff.com  » News » YouTuber, who was arrested for 'fake video', joins BJP

YouTuber, who was arrested for 'fake video', joins BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 25, 2024 15:49 IST
Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested last year for allegedly circulating fake videos of Bihar migrants being harassed in Tamil Nadu, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

IMAGE: YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Kashyap, who is currently out on bail, joined the BJP in the presence Anil Baluni, its national media department in-charge, and co-in-charges Sanjay Mayukh and Manoj Tiwari. His mother was also present during the joining programme in the national capital.

"I have joined the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My mother, who fought for me when I was in jail for nine months, asked me to join the BJP," Kashyap told reporters.

 

Tiwari, who is seeking a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha from the North East Delhi constituency, expressed his happiness over Kashyap joining the BJP and alleged that he was put behind bars because "some people" wanted to silence him.

"Manish Kashyap raised the issue of people and always spoke in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, in this country, some non-BJP governments gave him a lot of trouble," Tiwari said.

He also assured Kashyap that the BJP will give him due respect "in future", according to his abilities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
