News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » YouTuber booked over fake video claiming Uma Bharti caught taking bribe

YouTuber booked over fake video claiming Uma Bharti caught taking bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police have registered a case after a video was uploaded on YouTube claiming that an Indian Police Service officer in disguise caught former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti while taking a bribe, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti. Photograph: ANI Photo

Based on a complaint by Bharti's personal secretary, the Bhopal police's crime branch registered a case against the unidentified person who uploaded the video on YouTube, assistant sub-inspector Lal Bahadur Singh said.

According to the first information report, the video showed pictures of Bharati and Karnataka cadre IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil with a misleading, baseless and objectionable commentary in a male voice.

 

The 40-second video has the narrator claiming that the IPS officer went to Bharti's residence disguised as a maid and arrested her while she received kickbacks from a contractor, the FIR stated.

The complainant stated that this was a deliberate effort to malign the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader's image.

The official said a case has been registered under sections 336 (4) (forging false documents or false electronic records causing damage or injury) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Bharti was chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from December 2003 to August 2004.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uma Bharti, Rithambara Get Emotional
Uma Bharti, Rithambara Get Emotional
The politics behind Uma Bharti's return
The politics behind Uma Bharti's return
'It will take ten years to revive Ganga'
'It will take ten years to revive Ganga'
DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080
DIIs pour Rs 4.6 trn in equities during Samvat 2080
Why Varun-Samantha Had To Do Action...'
Why Varun-Samantha Had To Do Action...'
Dhanteras: The Festival Of Wealth
Dhanteras: The Festival Of Wealth
Deepti Sharma inches closer to No.1 ICC World ranking
Deepti Sharma inches closer to No.1 ICC World ranking
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Censor board can remove Pathaan song: Uma Bharti
Censor board can remove Pathaan song: Uma Bharti
Even if...: Uma Bharti on no invite for BJP march
Even if...: Uma Bharti on no invite for BJP march

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances