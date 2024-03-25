News
Rediff.com  » News » Youth raising 'Modi, Modi' should be slapped: K'taka Min

Youth raising 'Modi, Modi' should be slapped: K'taka Min

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2024 20:46 IST
Youths and students who raise "Modi, Modi" slogans should be slapped, Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has said, as he attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of not honouring the promise to create two crore jobs per year.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The Kannada and Culture Minister also said the BJP should be ashamed to ask for votes in the coming Lok Sabha elections as, he alleged, it has failed on the development front as well.

"They should be ashamed, with what face are they coming to seek votes. They are incompetent to do even a single development work. They had promised to give two crore jobs. Did they give jobs to anyone? When asked for jobs they say -- sell 'pakoras'. They should be ashamed," Tangadagi said.

Addressing a Congress workers' meeting at Karatagi in Koppal district on Sunday, he said: "If any students or youths still say 'Modi, Modi' (slogans), they should be slapped."

 

"One has to be ashamed. Is it a small thing? They promised two crore jobs a year, it should have been 20 crore jobs now in 10 years," he added.

Senior BJP leader and party's former national General Secretary C T Ravi hit out at the Congress over the Minister's comments.

"Realising that CONgress is going to lose the upcoming Lok Sabha elections very badly, CONgis are stooping to new lows. And they call PM Modi a dictator!" he posted on 'X'.

BJP has petitioned the Election Commission seeking strict action against the Minister. He should be barred from the election process and from campaigning in favour of the Congress, the BJP said, calling it a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Accusing Tangadagi of instigating Congress workers against BJP voters and young voters, it is said: "this may create fear among young voters, and they may stay away from voting."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
