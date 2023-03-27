News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Parliament proceedings adjourned amid Opposition protest

Parliament proceedings adjourned amid Opposition protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 27, 2023 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Parliament proceedings were adjourned amid ruckus and sloganeering by the Opposition members over the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest in the well of the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, March 27, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.

 

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding 'proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm'.

Rajya Sabha

Dressed in black clothes, the MPs of the Congress and other parties began shouting slogans even before Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took his seat.

Sensing the mood, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs came wearing black clothes, considered a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

"Modi-Adani bhai bhai," they shouted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They also raised slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Adani Group has denied all charges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
How Rahul's constituency reacts to his disqualification
How Rahul's constituency reacts to his disqualification
TMC makes surprise entry at Oppn meet; Cong reacts
TMC makes surprise entry at Oppn meet; Cong reacts
India logs over 1800 Covid cases for 2nd day in row
India logs over 1800 Covid cases for 2nd day in row
S&P keeps India FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6%
S&P keeps India FY24 growth forecast unchanged at 6%
Scottish Leader's Mussoorie Connection
Scottish Leader's Mussoorie Connection
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'

'Interestingly, judge awarded Rahul maximum sentence'

Rahul May Find Reprieve In Law

Rahul May Find Reprieve In Law

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances