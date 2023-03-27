Parliament proceedings adjourned amid Opposition protest

Parliament proceedings were adjourned amid ruckus and sloganeering by the Opposition members over the Adani issue.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest in the well of the House during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, March 27, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Lok Sabha

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding 'proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm'.

Rajya Sabha

Dressed in black clothes, the MPs of the Congress and other parties began shouting slogans even before Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar took his seat.

Sensing the mood, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition MPs came wearing black clothes, considered a mark of protest, to oppose the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

"Modi-Adani bhai bhai," they shouted, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They also raised slogans demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Adani Group has denied all charges.