Your slap a blessing for me: PM Modi to Mamata

May 09, 2019 15:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that her "slap" will be a blessing for him.

"I have been told that Didi has said that she wants to slap Modi. Mamata Didi I call you 'Didi', respect you. Your slap will become a blessing for me. I am ready to take that," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Purulia.

"But I will also say that you won't feel scared if you would have dared to slap those who, in the name of chit fund, looted the money of poor people," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is insulting the Constitution by saying that she is not ready to accept him as the prime minister of the country.

Modi said "Didi (Banerjee) is publicly saying that she is not ready toaccept the country's PM as the head of the nation, but she feels proud in acknowleding Pakistan PM as that country's prime minister."

He said that out of anxiety of losing the general elections, the chief minister is insulting the Constitution.

Modi said that how much the TMC supremo is worried can be understood by the language being used by her. "She is now talking about stones and slaps against me," the PM said.

"I am used to abuses, I have now got the ability to digest abuses from dictionaries from around the world," he said.

Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of lying and said when he attacked her party of being a "tolabaaz" (toll collector), she wanted to give him a "tight slap of democracy."

Speaking at the rally on Thursday, Modi gave an assurance that the "infiltrators that 'Didi' and Trinamool Congress have made their cadres will be identified. Those who trouble our daughters and the cultured Bengalis here, they will be identified."

"Not enough days are left for those, who have turned 'Gantantra' (republic) into 'Gundatantra' in West Bengal," he said.

-- With inputs from PTI