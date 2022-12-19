You will have to come to me in 2023, will throw you out: Kumaraswamy to BJP

Hinting at a possibility of his party emerging as a deciding factor in case of a fractured mandate in 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party that it might have to come to him after the elections.

Kumaraswamy was speaking after releasing the first list of 93 JD-S candidates for the election.

"In 2023, you (BJP) will have to come to JD-S. Be careful. It is not easy for the BJP to survive. I have decided to throw the BJP out of the state. I don't need to learn from you,” Kumaraswamy said while referring to the BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

The former Chief Minister was reacting to Santosh 's recent comments taking a dig at JD-S' "family politics", and its leadership's emotional appeal to people during polls, for votes in their favour, stating that this would be their last election.

However, later stating that both BJP and Congress would be rejected, as people want to bring a government for and by Kannadigas, Kumaraswamy clarified that he did not mean having a post-poll alliance with the BJP to form a government.

"When JD-S forms an independent government, BJP leaders will have to come to me to get work done. Why should I form a government with looters?" he said in response to a question.

Hoping to form an independent government with majority, JD-S has set a target of winning at least 123 seats in the 224-member assembly.

Kumaraswamy had headed a coalition government with both national parties in the past when there was fractured mandate -- for 20 months with BJP from February 2006, and with Congress for 14 months after the 2018 assembly polls.