You may have differences with Kejriwal...: Pawar to Cong

You may have differences with Kejriwal...: Pawar to Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2022 23:31 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged opposition parties to keep aside differences and unite to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Photograph: @PawarSpeaks/Twitter

He also chided the Congress for not standing by the Aam Aadmi Party which is at the "receiving end" of the central investigation agencies in connection with the alleged irregularities in the roll out of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021.

"It was the duty of the Congress... You may have differences with Arvind Kejriwal. But our real fight is with the BJP. Our fight is against the communal forces," Pawar said addressing a meeting of the minority wing of the NCP.

"We should not take any step that would benefit, directly or indirectly, the communal forces. Every one should remember this," the NCP chief said.

 

He said even during the Emergency years there was a feeling in political circles that nothing would change for the next 25 years, but people ushered in change the very next year in 1977.

"We political leaders may not be that intelligent. But the common man is intelligent. The common man will teach the BJP a lesson in 2024," Pawar said.

He said he would make efforts to unite non-BJP political parties. "They should keep aside their differences and work together."

Pawar recalled that BJP was not in power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

He said BJP came to power in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh by breaking political parties by luring away MLAs.

"Such actions do not have public sanction," Pawar said, contending that 70 per cent of the country 's landmass was not ruled by the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
