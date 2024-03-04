News
Rediff.com  » News » You abuse ...: SC rebukes Stalin Jr over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 04, 2024 13:48 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark and asked why he has moved the top court with his plea after abusing his right of freedom of speech and expression.

IMAGE: Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated. Photograph: @Udhaystalin/X

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Stalin that he is a minister and should know the consequences of his remark.

"You abuse your right under Article 19(1)(a) (of the Constitution). You abuse your right under Article 25. Now you are exercising your right under Article 32 (to file plea in the Supreme Court)? Do you not know the consequences of what you said? You are not a layman. You are a minister. You should know the consequences," the bench said and adjourned the matter to March 15.

 

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
