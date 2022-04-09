News
Rediff.com  » News » Yogi's CMO Twitter Ac hacked, restored

Yogi's CMO Twitter Ac hacked, restored

Source: ANI
April 09, 2022 08:43 IST
The Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was restored after it was hacked early on Saturday.

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

 

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

Source: ANI
 
