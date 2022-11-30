News
Yogi Joins MoSha on Gujarat Poll Trail

Yogi Joins MoSha on Gujarat Poll Trail

By REDIFF NEWS
November 30, 2022 11:45 IST
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the final day of campaigning before Thursday's first phase of the Gujarat assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded an array of leaders to canvass votes for the party that has ruled the state since 1995.

El Supremo and Deputy Supremo were on the campaign trail, of course, as they have been most of this month. But assisting them were the following BJP luminaries:

IMAGE: Three days before his 62nd birthday, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda -- notionally the third member of the party's ruling triumvirate -- at a roadshow in Bhavnagar. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Yogi Adityanath was there, of course. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is one of the BJP's main campaigners before any election. Here he is, at a roadshow in Godhra.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was there too, running a door to door campaign in the Vejalpur assembly constituency in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal -- who was a BJP MP between 2014 and 2019 before returning to acting -- addresses an election meeting in Surat on Monday.

 

IMAGE: For a party in perpetual election mode, there are other elections to win too: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi -- the BJP MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency -- campaigns for the December 4 Municipal Council of Delhi election in Arjun Nagar.

 

IMAGE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for the December 5 Padmapur assembly by-election in Odisha.
If the BJP wins the seat, it will be the second setback for the ruling Biju Janata Dal which lost the Dhamnagar assembly by-election in early November, its first bypoll reverse in a long time.

 

IMAGE: And if the BJP is busy campaigning, can its clone be far behind?
Aam Aadmi Party national Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returns to the capital from Gujarat, where he has been busy campaigning for AAP candidates, to run a a door-to-door campaign in the Chirag Delhi area ahead of the MCD polls.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

