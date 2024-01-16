News
Rediff.com  » News » Yet another African cheetah dies in Kuno, cause unclear

Yet another African cheetah dies in Kuno, cause unclear

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 16, 2024 19:02 IST
Namibian cheetah Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, state forest minister Nagar Singh Chouhan said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The cause of the feline's death was not immediately clear and it will be known only after post-mortem examination, said a forest department statement.

 

When contacted by PTI, forest minister Chouhan said he received a report about the death of Namibian cheetah Shaurya at KNP in Sheopur district.

Shaurya was found not walking properly by the tracking team around 11 am after which the wild animal was tranquilised and efforts were made to revive the feline, but they failed, said the statement.

Complications arose post-revival and the wild animal failed to respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation and died at 3.17 pm, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
After 2 deaths, MP seeks another site for cheetahs
Govt says radio collar not a cause of cheetah deaths
This is how cheetahs could survive in Kuno
Arshdeep cashing in on experience of new-ball bowling
ICC bans Bangladesh cricketer on corruption charges
PIX: Alcaraz fights back; Swiatek through
'Need to shake your hand, but need to get to the bin'
One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March

One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March

Don't make shifting cheetahs a prestige issue: SC

Don't make shifting cheetahs a prestige issue: SC

