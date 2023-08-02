News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March

One more cheetah dies at Kuno, 9th fatality since March

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 02, 2023 14:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state forest department.

IMAGE: A cheetah at Kuno, MP. Photograph: ANI Photo

"This morning, one of the female cheetahs -- Dhatri (Tbilisi) -- was found dead. A post-mortem is being conducted to determine the cause of death," the statement reads.

Fourteen cheetahs -- seven males, six females and a female cub -- are kept in enclosures in Kuno. A team comprising Kuno wildlife veterinarians and a Namibian expert regularly monitors their health.

One female cheetah is out in the open and is under intensive monitoring by the team. Efforts are underway to bring her back to an enclosure for a health examination, the statement said.

 

Last month, two cheetahs died due to infection in wounds caused by the radio collars around their necks. However, the environment ministry said all cheetah deaths were due to natural causes.

Experts involved in the cheetah reintroduction project had told PTI that heavy rain, extreme heat, and humidity may have caused the problems, "with the collars fitted around the necks of the cheetahs potentially causing additional complications".

Following the deaths, all the cheetahs, except the two females, were brought back to their enclosures for examination. An expert veterinarian from South Africa cleaned up the wounds. All the cheetahs have been administered Fluralaner, a systemic insecticide and acaricide given orally or topically.

Under the much-vaunted Project Cheetah, a total of 20 animals were imported from Namibia and South Africa to the KNP in two batches -- one in September last year and the second in February this year.

Since March, six of these adult cheetahs have died due to various reasons. In May, three of the four cubs born to a female Namibian cheetah had also succumbed to extreme heat. The remaining cub is being hand-raised for future wildling.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Don't make shifting cheetahs a prestige issue: SC
Don't make shifting cheetahs a prestige issue: SC
Govt says radio collar not a cause of cheetah deaths
Govt says radio collar not a cause of cheetah deaths
Cheetahs won't be relocated: Union min after 8th death
Cheetahs won't be relocated: Union min after 8th death
Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR
Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR
India's T20 explosive squad ready to crush West Indies
India's T20 explosive squad ready to crush West Indies
Oppenheimer Races Ahead Of RRKPK
Oppenheimer Races Ahead Of RRKPK
Haryana violence: Police to probe Monu Manesar's role
Haryana violence: Police to probe Monu Manesar's role
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vets, African experts to examine Kuno cheetahs

Vets, African experts to examine Kuno cheetahs

Potential sites for cheetahs in MP, Raj, govt tells SC

Potential sites for cheetahs in MP, Raj, govt tells SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances