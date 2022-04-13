News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Not Without My Vote!

Yeh Hai India: Not Without My Vote!

By Rediff News Bureau
April 13, 2022 13:01 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: You can be elderly, you may find it difficult to walk, but you can't keep an Indian away from the ballot box.
A Border Security Force trooper assists an elderly lady voter as she arrives to cast her vote for the Ballygunge assembly by-election at a polling station in Kolkata, April 12, 2022.
All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Two BSF troopers now carry the elderly lady to the polling booth.
How did she cast her vote, we wonder, saluting her for her commitment to Indian democracy, which we hope and pray will stay strong and vibrant till the end of time.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
