Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Historic Mughal Road To Reopen

Yeh Hai India: Historic Mughal Road To Reopen

By Rediff News Bureau
April 08, 2022 11:58 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: The historic Mughal road is set to reopen after the completion of snow clearance work in Rajouri. The road has been closed since early January due to heavy snowfall.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The 83 km long road has been used since the time of the Mughals.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Engineer Riyaz Ahmed briefs the media about the reopening of the Mughal road.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
