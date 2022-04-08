Yeh Hai India: Historic Mughal Road To Reopen

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: The historic Mughal road is set to reopen after the completion of snow clearance work in Rajouri. The road has been closed since early January due to heavy snowfall.

IMAGE: The 83 km long road has been used since the time of the Mughals.

IMAGE: Engineer Riyaz Ahmed briefs the media about the reopening of the Mughal road.

