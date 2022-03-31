News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: A General Consoles Victims Of Terror

Yeh Hai India: A General Consoles Victims Of Terror

By Rediff News Bureau
March 31, 2022 18:34 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey visits the Budgam home of Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan whom terrorists murdered on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Pandey consoles the brothers's family, March 30, 2022.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
