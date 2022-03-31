Yeh Hai India: A General Consoles Victims Of Terror

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey visits the Budgam home of Special Police Officer Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan whom terrorists murdered on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

IMAGE: General Pandey consoles the brothers's family, March 30, 2022.

