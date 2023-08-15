'Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, na...': Top 10 quotes from Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address on Tuesday where he highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.

Here are the key quotes from his Independence Day address.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

- I live and breathe for citizens. Even when I dream, I dream for you citizens. I consider you my Parivarjan

- The decisions we make in this 'Amrit Kaal', our actions and sacrifices, would decide our direction for the next one thousand years, it is going to write the fate of India. The events of this era will impact the millennium

- It's "Modi's guarantee" that within the next five years, India will be in the list of top three economies of the world

- In 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, the tricolor of India should be the tricolor of a developed India

- We don't have to stop, we don't have to back down and for this, suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (impartiality) are needed

- If the dreams have to be fulfilled... then it is the need of the hour to fight the three evils decisively at all levels. The three evils are corruption, nepotism and appeasement

- Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, yeh Bharat na thakta hai, yeh Bharat na haanfta hai, aur na hi yeh Bharat haarta hai (India does not stop, India does not tire, India does not falter, and India does not lose)

- Today we have demography, today we have democracy, today we have diversity, and this triveni has the potential to make every dream of India come true.

- As a new world order emerged after World War-II, I can clearly see a new world order now. A new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after COVID-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point

- And next time, on the 15th of August, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence