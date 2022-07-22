News
Rediff.com  » News » Yediyurappa to vacate assembly seat for son

Yediyurappa to vacate assembly seat for son

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 22, 2022 16:23 IST
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said his son and party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting 2023 assembly polls from his Shikaripura constituency, which he will be vacating.

IMAGE: B S Yediyurappa. Photograph: ANI Photo

This announcement is seen as the veteran leader ending his innings in electoral politics.

"I'm not contesting, Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura. I pray to the people of Shikaripura with folded hands to make him victorious with a margin bigger than mine," Yediyurappa said.

 

To a question on the demand from followers for Vijayendra to contest from old Mysuru region, he said, "There is lot of pressure for him to contest from there, but as I'm vacating the seat and will not be contesting, so Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripura."

Vijayendra was appointed as the party vice president in July, 2020.

Before that he was appointed as BJP youth wing general secretary, soon after he was denied a party ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru, ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls.

His stakes increased in the party as he was credited by many to have played a key role for BJP's first ever victory in K R Pet and Sira assembly segments during the by-polls held in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
