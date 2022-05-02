News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yediyurappa rules out leadership change, hails Bommai's performance as CM

Yediyurappa rules out leadership change, hails Bommai's performance as CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 02, 2022 18:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid a fresh round of speculation about leadership change in Karnataka ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, state Bharatiya Janata Party strongman BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed it, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was doing a "good job."

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at the unveiling of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue, in Bidar, Karnataka, April 9, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shah is scheduled to take part in several events including the valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games in Shivamogga on Tuesday and will also be paying tributes to 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

 

"He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the next assembly polls," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shivamogga.

Responding to a question on the speculation over a leadership change in the state, the former chief minister, who was replaced by Bommai, said according to him there will be no such changes.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job, so there will be no leadership change according to me," he added.

To a question as to whether some sitting MLAs may not get the party ticket to contest elections, citing BJP national general secretary B L Santosh's speech hinting about possible changes, Yediyurappa said he wouldn't like to discuss the matter, and added that it was for the party's central leadership to decide.

Santhosh's statement on Sunday that the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces had set off a fresh round of speculation over a leadership change in the state.

His statement had gained significance as it came ahead of Shah's visit to the state, during which Bommai is expected to discuss with him the much awaited expansion or rejig of his cabinet.

With polls scheduled next year, there is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of polls.

Yediyurappa said efforts were on to strengthen the party organisation in the days to come and party leaders are touring the state and are meeting workers with an aim to give strength to the party from the booth level.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bommai under pressure to rejig cabinet, to meet Shah
Bommai under pressure to rejig cabinet, to meet Shah
Bommai says may not meet BJP high command in Delhi
Bommai says may not meet BJP high command in Delhi
Hijab Row: 'CM Bommai has thrown out his principles'
Hijab Row: 'CM Bommai has thrown out his principles'
Man declared dead in Shanghai, found alive in morgue
Man declared dead in Shanghai, found alive in morgue
'KKR lack innovative thinking'
'KKR lack innovative thinking'
Beckham Turns 47; Posh Spice Gets Mushy
Beckham Turns 47; Posh Spice Gets Mushy
Modi, Scholz hold talks ahead of delegation-level meet
Modi, Scholz hold talks ahead of delegation-level meet
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Won't give an inch of land to Maharashtra: Bommai

Won't give an inch of land to Maharashtra: Bommai

K'taka to form panel to monitor hate speech: Bommai

K'taka to form panel to monitor hate speech: Bommai

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances