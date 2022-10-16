News
Rediff.com  » News » Xi Does The Honours at Communist Party Congress

Xi Does The Honours at Communist Party Congress

By Rediff News Bureau
October 16, 2022 14:12 IST
The week-long 20th national congress of the Communist party of China began in Beijing on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: Delegates at the 20th party congress applaud Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist party of China. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: Xi, his predecessor as general secretary Hu Jintao, Premier Li Keqiang, Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang, the frontrunner to succeed Li as premier, and National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu arrive at the opening ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: The general secretary is the highest ranking official in the Communist party -- Xi and his immediate predecessors as general secretary, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, have also been appointed president of the People's Republic of China, which enables them to lead the PRC at international events.
Another important title is chairman of China's Central Military Commission, which oversees the powerful People's Liberation Army. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: Xi has a cup of Chinese tea during his speech -- the general secretary's state of the nation-party-world address is the main item on the opening day of the party congress, which is held every five years. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: Xi assists Hu Jintao to his seat at the opening ceremony. Jiang Zemin, Hu's predecessor, who is 96 and reportedly ailing, was absent at the opening ceremony. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: From left, Wen Jiabao, the former Chinese premier, Zhang Dejiang, the former vice premier, and Zeng Qinghong, the former vice president, wait for Song Ping -- a member of the Communist party's apex standing committee of the politburo in the Jiang Zemin's era and who is 105 -- to take his seat before they sit down. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: Xi leaves the Great Hall of the People after his speech. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: A PLA officer, left, salutes Xi as the Communist party's general secretary makes his way out of the Great Hall of the People. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

IMAGE: A screen showing the live broadcast of Xi's speech in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
