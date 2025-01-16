HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Xi-Dissanayake Meet: Should India Worry?

Xi-Dissanayake Meet: Should India Worry?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 13:24 IST

x

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is on a four-day visit to China.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Dissanayake held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after which the two sides signed agreements.

 

IMAGE: President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photographs: Aaron Favila/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake pose for photos.

 

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake applaud during the signing ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake speak at the arrival ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake during the arrival ceremony, here and below.

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'China Will Be India's Main Concern In Sri Lanka'
'AKD Will Balance India and China'
'AKD Will Balance India and China'
Modi Knows How To Deal With Dissanayake
Modi Knows How To Deal With Dissanayake
India's Neighbourhood First Policy Crumbling
India's Neighbourhood First Policy Crumbling
As India watches, China grows powerful in Sri Lanka
As India watches, China grows powerful in Sri Lanka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 10 Cops On OTT

webstory image 2

5 Ways To Deal With Negative Coworkers

webstory image 3

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

VIDEOS

Saif Ali Khan attacked: The scene outside actor's apartment0:11

Saif Ali Khan attacked: The scene outside actor's apartment

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh3:37

Meet Kaate Wale Baba: A Unique Ascetic at Maha Kumbh

'Attempted burglary- - -', What happened at Saif's residence1:36

'Attempted burglary- - -', What happened at Saif's residence

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD