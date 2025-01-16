Xi-Dissanayake Meet: Should India Worry?

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is on a four-day visit to China.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Dissanayake held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after which the two sides signed agreements.

IMAGE: President Xi Jinping and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photographs: Aaron Favila/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake pose for photos.

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake applaud during the signing ceremony.

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake speak at the arrival ceremony.

IMAGE: Xi and Dissanayake during the arrival ceremony, here and below.

