Won't implement NEP even if Centre offers Rs 10,000 cr to TN: Stalin

Won't implement NEP even if Centre offers Rs 10,000 cr to TN: Stalin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 23, 2025 10:39 IST

Continuing his tirade against the Centre over the National Education Policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said he would not agree to implement it even if the Centre offered to provide Rs 10,000 crore in funds to the state.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Photograph: @mkstalin/X

The opposition to the NEP was not merely due to the attempt to impose Hindi but also because of various other factors that would have serious consequences for the future of students and the social justice system, he claimed.

 

Apart from encouraging a screening test for admissions to even arts and science colleges, similar to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses, the NEP would allow students to discontinue their studies.

"Permitting students to discontinue studies is akin to asking them not to study," Stalin said, addressing an event organised by the Parents-Teachers Association in Cuddalore.

"We are not opposed to any language but will remain firm in opposing its imposition. We are not opposing the NEP only for the attempt to thrust Hindi but for several other reasons as well. The NEP is regressive. It will drive students away from schools," Stalin claimed.

Apart from 'denying' financial aid to SC/ST and BC students, which is now being provided, the NEP proposed public exams for third, fifth, and eighth standards, besides introducing a common entrance test for admissions to arts and science colleges, the Chief Minister said.

"The Centre says Tamil Nadu will get Rs 2,000 crore if the state implements the NEP. I wish to say that we will not agree to the NEP even if the Centre offers Rs 10,000 crore. I will not allow the NEP and commit the sin of pushing Tamil Nadu backward by 2,000 years," Stalin said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
