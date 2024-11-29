News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Won't allow tungsten mining in Madurai, Stalin writes to Modi

Won't allow tungsten mining in Madurai, Stalin writes to Modi

Source: PTI
November 29, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Staunchly opposing the Centre's award of tungsten mining rights in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel it and asserted that the state government will not allow mining there considering aspects such as a bio-diversity heritage site and people's opposition.

A notified bio-diversity heritage site falls under one of the areas proposed for mining, and commercial mining in densely populated villages will definitely affect the people, who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever and hence, the state would never allow mining there, Stalin said, writing to Modi.

Against the backdrop of protests by the people against proposed mining, Stalin pointed to the 'grim situation in Madurai district due to the Union government's award of tungsten mining rights,' and requested the immediate intervention of PM Modi to cancel it.

 

The state had already raised its concerns on such auctioning of mining rights of critical and strategic minerals, through a letter dated 03.10.2023. "But unfortunately, the Union minister of parliamentary affairs, coal and mines in his letter dated 02.11.2023 had rejected them, mentioning that the auction of critical minerals by ministry of mines cannot be withheld, in the larger interests of the country," Stalin said in his letter.

Meanwhile, the Union ministry of mines has declared Hindustan Zinc Limited as the preferred bidder of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block (critical and strategic mineral) under Tranche IV on 07.11.2024. This tungsten block comprises Kavattayampatty, Ettimangalam, A Vallalapatty, Arittapatty, Kidaripatty and Narasingampatty villages.

Among them, Arittapatti is a notified bio-diversity heritage site and is famous for archaeological monuments including cave temples, sculptures, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi Scripts and Pancha Pandavar stone beds. Any mining activity will cause irreparable damage to these sites.

The CM said: "In addition, commercial mining in such densely populated villages will definitely affect the people in these villages. This has caused immense anguish to the people, who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever. Hence, the Government of Tamil Nadu would never allow any such mining to be undertaken in these areas."

Furthermore, Stalin said: "Considering the situation, I urge you to instruct the Ministry of Mines to cancel the award of tungsten mining rights given to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai District. I also request you to instruct the Ministry of Mines to desist from floating any bids for mining without the consent of the concerned state government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block
Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block
States can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax: SC
States can tax mines, royalty on minerals not tax: SC
'When the govt wants to harass you, it'll file an FIR'
'When the govt wants to harass you, it'll file an FIR'
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early
1st Test: Brook, Pope fight back after NZ strike early
What To Watch On OTT This Week
What To Watch On OTT This Week
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
'Bumrah Is A One-Man Army!'
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
IREL's Mining Project Faces Hurdles
'Will Never Regret Kudankulam Stir'
'Will Never Regret Kudankulam Stir'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances