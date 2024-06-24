News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block in auction

Maiki South Mining wins India's first lithium block in auction

Source: PTI
June 24, 2024 23:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maiki South Mining Pvt Ltd has bagged the country's first lithium block in Chhattisgarh that was put up for sale, the government said on Monday.

Lithium

Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Meanwhile, the government cancelled the auction of 14 critical minerals that were on offer in the second round of auction.

The Katghora lithium and rare earth elements (REE) block in Chhattisgarh was awarded to the company at an auction premium of 76.05 per cent.

The result was declared during the launch of the fourth round of auctions of critical and strategic minerals.

 

Maiki South Mining has emerged the preferred bidder for Katghora Lithium and rare earth elements (REE) block in Chhattisgarh, the mines ministry said.

The name of the preferred bidders for the six blocks that were up for auction during the first round were announced during the launch of the fourth round of auction of critical and strategic minerals.

The other bidders for five blocks are Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd, Kundan Gold Mines Pvt Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd, Sagar Stone Industries.

Agrasen Sponge Pvt Ltd won two blocks in Odisha, Kundan Gold Mines Pvt Ltd bagged a graphite mine in the same state, Dalmia Bharat Refractories Ltd bagged graphite block in Tamil Nadu, and Sagar Stone Industries won phosphorite block in UP.

During the function, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy announced the launch of the fourth round of auction of critical and strategic minerals in which 21 blocks have been put on sale.

Of these blocks, 11 are fresh blocks in states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the reforms that took place in 2015 in the mining and mineral sector is showing benefits.

According to the annulment notice of the Ministry of Mines on the MSTC website, of the 14 critical mineral blocks in the second round, no bids were received in case of five blocks, while in the case of the remaining blocks the bids received were fewer than the minimum requirement of three.

Speaking during the launch event, mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said the mines ministry will ensure the production from critical minerals begins very soon.

He also assured that in every 15 days there will be reform in the mining sector.

He further said the bidders for the third tranche of critical minerals will be announced in the middle of next month.

He said 10 offshore blocks will be put up for auction in the next 100 days.

The government received 56 physical bids and 56 online bids for 18 of the 20 blocks offered during the first tranche of the auction, which began on November 29, 2023.

However, the auction for 13 of the 20 blocks was cancelled due to a lukewarm response.

Seven of these cancelled blocks were re-notified for auction in the third round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Highway Spending May Rise 10%
Highway Spending May Rise 10%
'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'
'I Hope We Don't Get A Bubble Too Soon'
Time To Make Budget More Transparent
Time To Make Budget More Transparent
T20 WC PIX: India rout Australia, enter semis unbeaten
T20 WC PIX: India rout Australia, enter semis unbeaten
Do I have to sweep roads?, Mamata asks MLAs, officials
Do I have to sweep roads?, Mamata asks MLAs, officials
Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?
Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?
Pune bar 'drug' video arrests rise to 14
Pune bar 'drug' video arrests rise to 14

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education

Unemployment: Disease Lies In Education

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances