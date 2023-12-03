News
Rediff.com  » News » Women, youth, poor, farmers are 4 biggest castes: Modi

Women, youth, poor, farmers are 4 biggest castes: Modi

Source: PTI
December 03, 2023 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s big win in the assembly polls as a victory for his government's agenda of self-reliant India, asserting that its hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of its hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows to party workers to thank them for the win in three state assembly elections, at the BJP headquaters, New Delhi, December 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The results show popular support for our battle against corruption," he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, adding that they have served a lesson to the Congress and the opposition's INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph but cannot win people's confidence.

Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off, he said.

 

No one should come in between the Centre's development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties.

Some people are already saying our hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said.

He told opposition parties to not support those working against the country's interests at a time when development is taking place at a fast pace.  

Addressing a big gathering of BJP members, including many Union ministers, Modi said these results will ensure the world's belief in India and infuse more confidence into global investors for the country.

It shows that people are increasingly supporting our agenda for a developed India, he said.

The world is watching that people are voting for a stable government which enjoys a strong majority, he said.

People can distinguish between selfish politics and the politics of national interest, Modi said, asserting that they have realised that a strong BJP leads to the development of the country and every family.

He reiterated that women, youth, the poor and farmers are the four biggest castes and their empowerment will lead to the country's empowerment.

Noting that most members of Other Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes belong to these categories, he said they have endorsed policies and roadmap presented by the BJP.

Every farmer, young voter and the poor and deprived are saying that they have won, Modi said, adding that the youth looking for a better future and every citizen wanting a developed India by 2047 is feeling successful following the poll results.

"I want to tell you with full honesty that your dream is my resolve," he said, noting how the country's infrastructure is undergoing a transformation while its economy remains the fastest growing in the world.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
