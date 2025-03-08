Women RPF personnel to carry chilli spray cans to deter threats

The Indian Railways has decided to equip women personnel of the Railway Protection Force with chilli spray cans, a government press note said on Friday.

IMAGE: Women RPF personnel click pictures during the 76th Independence Day celebrations, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), in Mumbai, August 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the railway ministry, this non-lethal yet effective tool will help women RPF personnel tackle challenging situations swiftly, particularly while safeguarding female passengers travelling alone or with children to ensure their safer train journeys.

"This innovative move reflects Indian Railways' strong commitment to gender inclusivity, women empowerment and enhanced security across its vast network," the press statement said.

"By providing chilli spray cans, women RPF personnel will have an additional layer of security, allowing them to deter threats, respond to incidents of harassment and handle emergencies effectively -- especially in sensitive areas like isolated stations, running trains and remote railway locations where immediate backup might not be available," it said.

RPF director general Manoj Yadav supported the initiative and said, "The initiative aligns with the prime minister's vision of empowering women and ensuring safer public spaces. Indian Railways has consistently introduced several measures to improve the travel experience for women passengers."

"Our women RPF personnel stand as symbols of strength, care and resilience. By equipping them with chilli spray cans, we are enhancing their confidence and operational capability, while sending a clear message that passenger safety -- especially the safety of women -- is our highest priority," the RPF DG said.

The ministry said that an impactful policy has been the deliberate induction of more women into the RPF and today, it proudly boasts the highest proportion of women (nine per cent) among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

"Many of these women RPF personnel are part of the 'Meri Saheli' teams, whose core responsibility is to ensure a safe journey for women travellers.

Over 250 'Meri Saheli' teams interact with nearly 12,900 female passengers daily, offering both security and reassurance," the press note said.

"The role of women RPF personnel extends far beyond security. They frequently assist female passengers in distress, including expectant mothers who go into labour (pains) during train journeys," it said.

Under 'Operation Matrishakti', women RPF personnel have helped 174 women safely give birth on-board trains in 2024 alone, ensuring privacy, dignity and timely medical aid, the ministry said.