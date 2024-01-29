News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Women employees may now nominate children for family pension

Women employees may now nominate children for family pension

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2024 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a path-breaking decision with far-reaching socio-economic impact, the Centre has allowed woman employees to nominate her son or daughter for family pension, instead of her husband, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Previously, family pension was granted to the spouse of a deceased government servant or pensioner, while other family members became eligible only after the spouse's ineligibility or demise, the statement said.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has introduced an amendment to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, allowing female government employees or pensioners to grant family pension to their eligible child/children after their own demise, in place of of their spouse.

 

The amendment will address situations where marital discord leads to divorce proceedings or cases filed under laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act or the Indian Penal Code, he said.

'In a path-breaking decision with far reaching socio-economic impact and in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy to provide equitable rights to women, the government has amended the long-standing established rule, thereby granting the woman employee the right to nominate her son or daughter for family pension, instead of her husband as has been practice so far,' said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said, the amendment is in line with PM Modi's policy of giving just and legitimate rights to the women functionaries in every sector.

The DoPPW said, the female government servant or pensioner must make a written request to the concerned head of office, stating that family pension should be granted to her eligible child/children in precedence to her spouse, in the event of her death during the ongoing proceedings.

'If the female government servant or pensioner passes away during the proceedings, the family pension will be disbursed accordingly,' the statement said.

If a woman employee is survived by a widower with no eligible child, the family pension will be payable to the widower, it said.

However, if the widower is the guardian of a minor child or a child suffering from a mental disorder, the family pension will be payable to the widower, as long as he remains the guardian, the statement said, adding that once the child attains majority and remains eligible for family pension, it will be payable directly to the child.

For cases where the deceased female government servant or pensioner is survived by a widower and children who have attained majority but are still eligible for family pension, the family pension will be payable to such children, it said.

Singh said that a series of governance reforms have been introduced under the prime minister to provide an enabling environment for working women.

The minister said that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has taken concerted efforts to increase the representation of women in central government jobs and to provide them a balance between professional as well as family life.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The pension puzzle: Ring in the old, out with the new?
The pension puzzle: Ring in the old, out with the new?
Planning For Higher Pension Under EPS?
Planning For Higher Pension Under EPS?
NPS: Best For Retirement, Tax Saving
NPS: Best For Retirement, Tax Saving
Rafa's 2007 French Open winning racket sells...
Rafa's 2007 French Open winning racket sells...
BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED
BJP claims Soren absconding; CM sends email to ED
Military bands regale audience at 'Beating Retreat'
Military bands regale audience at 'Beating Retreat'
Felt like my time in this world was up: Rishabh Pant
Felt like my time in this world was up: Rishabh Pant
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Govt staffers protest for return of old pension scheme

Govt staffers protest for return of old pension scheme

The Pension Challenge Confronting India

The Pension Challenge Confronting India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances