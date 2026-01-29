HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Women Constitute 30% Of Trafficking Arrests in India

Women Constitute 30% Of Trafficking Arrests in India

By Jayant Pankaj
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 12:02 IST

x

Coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of immoral trafficking cases in India.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points

  • Over 49,000 arrests made between 2015 and 2023
  • Nearly 30% of those arrested were women
  • Over 95% of cases are still pending in courts
  • Children are the most exploited victims

On January 19, the Bombay high court struck down an order mandating the one-year detention of an adult woman rescued during a police raid, ruling that a major victim under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, could not be detained in such a manner.

Between 2015 and 2023, 17,261 cases of immoral trafficking led to 49,313 arrests, of which 30 per cent were of women.

More than half of the human trafficking cases in India are linked to immoral trafficking, particularly sexual exploitation of women, with over 95 per cent of these cases still pending in courts as of 2023.

Women's conviction rate steadily falling

The total number of persons arrested for immoral trafficking has marginally declined from 5,407 in 2015 to 5,183 in 2023.

During this period, the share of women convicted out of the total women arrested remained under 20 per cent.

 

Children exploited the most

Category-wise cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act show that procuring children for prostitution, detaining persons in prostitution premises, and engaging in prostitution near public places have been the most common crimes.

Coastal states den of violence

Coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of immoral trafficking cases in India in 2023.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Jayant Pankaj
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children
Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
'A Child Goes Missing Every 8 Minutes'
'No girl should go through such torture'
'No girl should go through such torture'
Shocking! How children are sold into sexual slavery
Shocking! How children are sold into sexual slavery
'They said my husband had sold me'
'They said my husband had sold me'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

WATCH Nitin Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Video goes viral1:31

WATCH Nitin Gadkari shares a laugh with Rahul Gandhi in...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati hospital to Vidya Pratishthan2:06

Mortal remains of Dy CM Ajit Pawar taken from Baramati...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO