Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Relationship Creates Stir In Sohna

A same-sex relationship between a Hindu and Muslim woman in Sohna, Gurugram, has ignited local debate after a police complaint, raising questions about acceptance and legal protection.

Key Points A same-sex relationship between a Hindu and Muslim woman has become a topic of discussion in Sohna, Gurugram.

Relatives of the women filed a police complaint, prompting an investigation.

The women claimed they married in a temple and requested protection from authorities.

Police allowed the women to leave after completing legal formalities, acknowledging they are adults facing potential threats.

A same-sex relationship involving a Hindu and a Muslim woman living in Ward 19 of Sohna has become a topic of discussion in the area, officials said on Saturday.

Police Investigate Same-Sex Relationship Complaint

The matter came to light on Friday evening after relatives of the two women filed an online complaint with the local police station. A team reached Khatikwada Mohalla to investigate the matter along with family members, police said.

According to the officials, the two women told police that they had been friends for a long time and now wanted to live together. They also claimed that they had married in a temple and sought protection from the administration.

Community Reaction and Police Response

A crowd gathered in the neighbourhood after the relatives informed police that they had been searching for the women for a long time, they said.

Both women are originally from Delhi and have been living in Ward 19 of Sohna for some time.

"Both women are adults. They said they faced a threat from their relatives and sought protection. They were allowed to go after legal formalities were completed," a senior police officer said.