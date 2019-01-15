Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by mother-in-law, hospitalised

Last updated on: January 15, 2019 11:51 IST

One of the two women who walked into Kerala’s Sabarimala earlier this month and became the first to defy the temple’s ban on women of menstrual age -- or between 10 and 50 -- is in hospital after being attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law.

IMAGE: Kanaka Durga (left) and Bindu Ammini were the first women to enter Sabarimala temple, which traditionally bans the entry of women of menstrual age. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

Kanakadurga had returned home under police protection and eight personnel were deployed outside, but the incident occurred inside her residence. Sources say she was hit on her head by her mother-in-law. She is reportedly stable and has been referred for further tests in the hospital.

Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini made history by becoming the first women below 50 in decades to enter the hilltop shrine. For the past 13 days, they had been staying in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi.

WATCH: Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini enter Sabarimala temple

As the news of their entry spread like wildfire from the hill shrine, protests erupted at several places, with Hindu right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets. The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist’s offices were vandalised at several places causing tension.

Since the court order, all attempts by women to visit the shrine were blocked by thousands of devotees - until the two women entered the shrine before dawn on January 2, escorted by policemen.