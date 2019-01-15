Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by mother-in-law, hospitalised

One of the two women who walked into Kerala’s Sabarimala earlier this month and became the first to defy the temple’s ban on women of menstrual age -- or between 10 and 50 -- is in hospital after being attacked allegedly by her mother-in-law.
Kanakadurga had returned home under police protection and eight personnel were deployed outside, but the incident occurred inside her residence. Sources say she was hit on her head by her mother-in-law. She is reportedly stable and has been referred for further tests in the hospital.
Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini made history by becoming the first women below 50 in decades to enter the hilltop shrine. For the past 13 days, they had been staying in an undisclosed location on the outskirts of Kochi.
WATCH: Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini enter Sabarimala temple
As the news of their entry spread like wildfire from the hill shrine, protests erupted at several places, with Hindu right-wing activists blocking highways and forcing closure of shops and markets. The ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist’s offices were vandalised at several places causing tension.
Since the court order, all attempts by women to visit the shrine were blocked by thousands of devotees - until the two women entered the shrine before dawn on January 2, escorted by policemen.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it may not start the hearing from January 22 on pleas seeking review of the Sabarimala verdict, as one of the judges is on medical leave.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge of the five-judge constitution bench which had delivered the verdict in the Sabarimala case is on leave on medical grounds.
“Justice Indu Malhotra is on leave due to some medical reasons,” the bench said.
The bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul, said that the hearing, which is scheduled to start from January 22, may not take place.
The observation came after lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara mentioned the case and sought live streaming of hearing on the petitions seeking review of the apex court’s verdict allowing all women inside Sabarimala temple, on January 22.
