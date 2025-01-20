HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman tests HMPV positive after Gujarat rules out active cases

Woman tests HMPV positive after Gujarat rules out active cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 20:50 IST

x

A woman was found infected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Ahmedabad on Monday, the development coming just hours after health authorities announced there were no active cases of the infection in the state following the discharge of six patients.

IMAGE: A hospital staffer inspects medical equipment inside the isolation emergency ward for the HMPV, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, January 7, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

A 69-year-old woman from Mehsana district admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with HMPV, a release from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's health department informed.

"The woman was found positive for HMPV in a test conducted on January 18. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day for cough as well as difficulty in breathing. She does not have any travel history," the release said.

 

Earlier in the day, officials said there are no active cases of HMPV in Gujarat currently.

The first case was recorded in the state on January 6 when a 2-month-old boy from neighbouring Rajasthan was detected with HMPV here, an official had said.

The infant has been discharged, the official added.

Later, four cases were recorded in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district, he said.

"As of now, there is no active HMPV case in Gujarat. All six patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery. The 8-year-old boy who was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha was also discharged a few days ago," additional director (public health) Dr Nilam Patel said in the morning.

The AMC had also said there were no active cases in the city as five HMPV patients receiving treatment in hospitals were discharged.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family.

It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad
80-year-old man tests HMPV positive in Ahmedabad
No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Health Minister Nadda
No reason to worry as HMPV not new: Health Minister Nadda
HMPV infections not life-threatening: Karnataka minister
HMPV infections not life-threatening: Karnataka minister
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
Centre on alert over HMPV outbreak in China
One more child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry
One more child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 2

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

webstory image 3

What Is The Secret To Inspiring Confidence?

VIDEOS

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian craft at Trump's reception2:49

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian...

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's Badhal village2:21

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's...

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White House1:09

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD