Woman tests HMPV positive after Gujarat rules out active cases

A woman was found infected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Ahmedabad on Monday, the development coming just hours after health authorities announced there were no active cases of the infection in the state following the discharge of six patients.

IMAGE: A hospital staffer inspects medical equipment inside the isolation emergency ward for the HMPV, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, January 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A 69-year-old woman from Mehsana district admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad has been detected with HMPV, a release from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's health department informed.

"The woman was found positive for HMPV in a test conducted on January 18. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day for cough as well as difficulty in breathing. She does not have any travel history," the release said.

Earlier in the day, officials said there are no active cases of HMPV in Gujarat currently.

The first case was recorded in the state on January 6 when a 2-month-old boy from neighbouring Rajasthan was detected with HMPV here, an official had said.

The infant has been discharged, the official added.

Later, four cases were recorded in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district, he said.

"As of now, there is no active HMPV case in Gujarat. All six patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery. The 8-year-old boy who was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha was also discharged a few days ago," additional director (public health) Dr Nilam Patel said in the morning.

The AMC had also said there were no active cases in the city as five HMPV patients receiving treatment in hospitals were discharged.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family.

It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.