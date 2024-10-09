'Exhausted In This Long Fight For Justice'

Two months after a junior doctor was brutally raped and killed, the doctors' protest in Kolkata rages on.

IMAGE: A protest at Central Avenue demanding justice for the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R G Kar Hospital. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Justice for Abhaya/Facebook

Two months to the day when Abhaya was brutally raped and killed while on duty at the R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the fight for justice has carried on relentlessly.

Junior doctors are on a hunger strike on the premises of the respective medical colleges and at Esplanade Dharmatala, a prominent city hub.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, senior doctors on the faculty of R G Kar gave mass resignations in support of the protesting doctors.

Interns and junior doctors don white aprons stamped with red hand prints as a sign of protest while working in the OPD and during duties while others continue the hunger strike.

"We want justice for Abhayadi and the acceptance of our 10 point demand by government," says Kobid Basu, a final year student at RG Kar over the phone.

"We began the hunger strike because the government is not paying heed to our genuine concerns that we have placed before them. They are not listening to us."

IMAGE: Junior doctors on hunger strike at Esplanade Dharmatala.

The ten points are:

1. Justice must be ensured for Abhaya quickly and transparently by means of a proper investigation.

2. Health ministry must take responsibility for administrative incompetence, corruption and must remove the health secretary.

3. A central referral system must be implemented in all state hospitals and medical colleges.

4. Digital bed vacancy to monitor in all hospitals.

5. A college-based task force in all medical colleges and hospitals with elected representation from junior doctors. CCTV, on-call rooms, bathrooms, helpline numbers and panic buttons to be in place as soon possible.

6. Increase police protection in hospitals. Permanent female and male personnel to be stationed.

7. Vacant positions for doctors, nurses, health workers to be filled immediately.

8. Inquiry committees established in each medical college to punish those involved in threat syndicates.

9. Hold student union elections immediately. All colleges should recognise the Resident Doctors Association.

10. A rapid investigation process should be initiated regarding widespread allegation of corruption and irregularities in West Bengal Medical Council and Health Recruitment Board.

IMAGE: Protest at College Street, Kolkata, October 2, 2024.

"Recently, senior doctors requested us to return to duties because the patient load is very high. Those who are not participating in the hunger strike will continue their duties wearing the bloodied apron as a sign of our continuing protest," says Basu who has been helping with the social media coverage and has been part of the group taking turns to monitor the BP, SpO2 and sugar levels of their batchmates on hunger strike.

The protestors had to leave the Swasthya Bhavan protest site which had become the centre of the movement after tents and beds were suddenly taken away one day.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not met with the protestors since meeting them in mid-September.

The doctors called off their strike after the meeting after she assured them that their demands would be fulfilled.

However, they resumed 'cease work' from October 1 after the government failed to do so.

So far, the improvements that have been set in motion as per their demands are CISF protection as ordered by the court and installation of a few CCTV cameras.

IMAGE: A protest at the R G Kar college.

The medical students say their studies have been hampered because of the crime and its aftermath which has left them deeply disturbed.

"Durga Puja is our biggest festival. It is heart breaking to spend it like this. We visit the pandals when we get some time to find some balance," says Basu.

"Otherwise, we will all be exhausted in this long fight for justice."

