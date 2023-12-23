News
Rediff.com  » News » Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for beating wife

Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for beating wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2023 11:50 IST
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra has been booked for allegedly assaulting his wife in Noida, police officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra. Photograph: Kind courtesy @DrVivekBindra on X

The police said they are investigating the allegations and would take action upon probe.

Bindra could not be contacted immediately for his response.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Sector 126 police station on December 14 after a complaint by Vaibhav Kwatra, brother of Bindra's wife Yanika.

 

Bindra and Yanika got married on December 6 and were living in a posh society in Sector 94 in Noida, he said.

"On the morning of December 7, my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra was arguing with his mother Prabha ji. When my sister Yanika intervened in this matter, my brother-in-law locked the room with my sister, abused her and beat her a lot, due to which she has wounds all over her body, she is unable to hear, and her hair were also torn out," Kwatra claimed.

"Due to the head wound, she was feeling quite dizzy. She was being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Delhi," he claimed.

Kwatra also alleged that during the fight Bindra broke his sister's mobile phone. He urged the police to take strict action in the case.

A senior police officer said on the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 427 (mischief).

"We have launched an investigation into the case to ascertain the facts. Necessary action would be taken accordingly," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida) Rajneesh Verma told PTI.

© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
