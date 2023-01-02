Woman dragged by car: Delhi LG, Kejriwal express shock

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have condemned the incident in which a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

IMAGE: A car is seen at the police station in the Sultanpuri area, which dragged a woman for a few kilometres on the road, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Saxena said his head hangs in shame over the 'inhuman' crime, Kejriwal called the incident 'shameful' and said the culprits should be 'punished severely'.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around four kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, police said.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, they added.

'My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

'Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into,' Saxena said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The LG further cautioned against opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work towards a more sensitive society.

'Even as every possible support/help and beyond to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let's together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society,' he said.

Also taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, 'What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely.'

Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem.

They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.