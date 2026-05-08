Madhya Pradesh: BJP Protest After Leader Allegedly Slapped By Cop

BJP workers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, staged a protest after a party leader alleged he was slapped by a traffic police officer, leading to disciplinary action against police personnel.

Key Points BJP workers protested in Indore after a party leader alleged he was slapped by a traffic police officer.

The BJP leader claimed the incident occurred at the Mhow Naka intersection when he was trying to cross before the traffic signal turned red.

The leader alleged the woman police officer accused him of using a mobile phone while riding his two-wheeler.

Following the protest, disciplinary action was taken against three police personnel, including suspension and removal from field duty.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers blocked a busy intersection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday after a woman traffic police officer allegedly slapped a party leader, following which disciplinary action was taken against three personnel of the force.

BJP Leader's Allegations Spark Protest

BJP leader Virendra Shendge told reporters the incident took place when he was on his two-wheeler and was trying to get past the traffic signal at Mhow Naka intersection before it turned red from green.

Shendge claimed a woman police officer slapped him after accusing him of speaking on a mobile phone while riding.

"I was not talking on my mobile phone. Traffic police personnel misbehaved with me when I tried to put forth my case and objected to being slapped," said Shendge, who is the BJP's assembly constituency number 4 in charge here.

Police Response and Investigation

Later, BJP workers held a protest in support of Shendge and raised slogans against the police, accusing it of highhandedness. Some party workers were seen using police barricades to block the road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Supriya Chaudhary told PTI that traffic police station in-charge Radha Yadav has been removed from field duty and attached to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office for alleged negligence, while Subedar (sub inspector level officer) Laxmi Dharve and constable Shekhar Gawli have been suspended.

CCTV footage is being examined in connection with the incident and further action will follow after a detailed probe, ACP Shivendu Joshi said.