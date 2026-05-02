Worli Woman Criticises Parties' Apathy Towards Public

Teena Choudhary, the woman who went viral for confronting BJP workers in Mumbai, has criticised all political parties for their disregard and apathy towards the general public.

IMAGE: Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Teena Choudhary criticised political parties for disregarding the public during a protest in Worli, Mumbai.

Choudhary's video confronting BJP workers went viral, highlighting public frustration with political rallies causing disruption.

She claims she was stuck in traffic for 25 minutes due to the protest and received no help from the police.

Choudhary clarified she threw a bottle to attract police attention, not to target rally participants.

She urged people not to use her actions for political point-scoring, as all parties are guilty of public apathy.

The woman who hit national headlines after a video of her confronting BJP workers during a protest in Mumbai's Worli area last month went viral said on Saturday that all parties are guilty of disregarding the general public.

An irate Teena Choudhary had berated Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan amid a protest by the party on April 21 over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Choudhary's Viral Confrontation

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at the nearby open ground. After Mahajan tried to pacify her, she returned and continued her tirade. A video of her act went viral soon after, garnering praise from a section of netizens.

In a video statement on Saturday, Choudhary claimed she had received messages saying people would like her to be their voice in a situation like the one on April 21.

"I read so many messages saying they would like me to be their voice in a situation like this. Why? Why do I need to be your voice? You have a voice," she said in the statement.

Details Of The Traffic Incident

Giving details of the incident, she said she was stuck in her car for 25 minutes and then stepped out to find out why traffic was not moving for such a long time.

"For the next one-and-half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you remove two buses, people who are stuck can make a U-turn and join the main road," Choudhary said, adding she received no reaction or response.

She claimed she threw a bottle on the ground to attract the attention of the police and not towards anyone taking part in the rally.

Political Parties' Apathy

Choudhary said minister Mahajan at least tried to listen to what she was saying, adding that it on his instructions that the two buses were removed, easing the traffic bottleneck.

"I would like to bring up one really important thing here. Please do not use my shoulder to take aim and potshots at anybody. Because all political parties are guilty of the exact same offence, utter disregard and absolute apathy for the general public," she said.

In the video statement, Choudhary claimed eight members of her family had served in the armed forces.

"I'd like to underline the word serve because when you wear a uniform, you're in public service. It doesn't give you the license to dismiss someone, to be disrespectful, to be intimidating," she asserted.