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Woman Attacked After Withdrawing Panchayat Poll Nomination

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 16:40 IST

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A woman in Shimla was attacked after withdrawing her nomination for the panchayat pradhan elections, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Woman attacked in Sunni area of Shimla after withdrawing nomination.
  • The victim, Sushma Devi, sustained injuries in the attack.
  • Police have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants.
  • Investigation launched into the attack following panchayat election nomination withdrawal.

A woman was allegedly attacked by two unidentified assailants here while she was returning home after withdrawing her nomination for the panchayat pradhan elections, police said on Saturday.

Police Investigate Attack After Election Withdrawal

They said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused in connection with the incident that took place in the Sunni area on Friday.

 

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, Sushma Devi (48), she was on her way home after withdrawing her nomination for the panchayat pradhan elections when two men emerged from the bushes and attacked her. She sustained injuries in the attack.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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