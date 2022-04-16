News
Withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel: Court to CBI

Withdraw LOC against Aakar Patel: Court to CBI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 16, 2022 17:19 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday upheld an order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to withdraw the lookout circular against Amnesty International India Board chair Aakar Patel.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann, however, set aside the direction issued to the CBI director to make a written apology to Patel for the agency's action against him.

 

A magisterial court had on April 7 directed the probe agency to withdraw the LOC immediately and apologies to Patel, and file a compliance report by April 30.

Patel had approached the magisterial court submitting that he was stopped by immigration authorities at the Bangalore International Airport while boarding a flight to the US.

He had claimed that the action was taken despite an order by a Gujarat court granting him permission to travel abroad. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
